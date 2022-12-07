Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders in recent days.

The most recent shooting, which left that teen dead, happened Tuesday afternoon near Donna Beth Avenue and Renwick Road.

"People die out here, you know? Gangs are kind of alive... You see it in the tagging. It's rough," said resident Andres Almazan.

The mother of the victim didn't want to speak on camera, but says her son, Alexander Padilla, was fatally shot. She added he was not a gang member.

Investigators have not officially released the victim's identity. Another person was shot in the chest but is in stable condition.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the other person shot was the victim's brother, and they were going to visit their grandmother at an apartment complex.

In a different incident on Monday, authorities say a man was shot while driving then crashed into a pick-up truck. The car was going about 50 miles per hour when it slammed into the parked vehicle.

"I just heard a really loud crash. That was too loud. I went out front and saw what I saw, and saw the car on fire. My neighbor helped put it out," said Russell Wall.

The victim, between 18 and 25 years old, died at the hospital. Nobody else was hurt.

Los Angeles County investigators still have a number of questions to answer, including what led up to the shootings, who was involved - and whether the two cases are potentially related.