Brush fire erupts near homes in Azusa as firefighters battle blaze in dry, windy weather conditions

Brush fire erupts near homes in Azusa in dry, windy weather conditions

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews battled a wind-whipped brush fire that erupted near homes in Azusa Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m., and startled nearby residents as it burned on a hillside near Sierra Madre Avenue at Veterans Way.

Firefighters appear to have gotten the upper hand on this fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says that crews in the air and on the ground have stopped the forward spread of the fire and have it contained. Right now, crews are working on mopping up hot spots.

Two water dropping helicopters with night vision technology were used in the firefight, officials said.

This fire roared to life in hot, dry and windy conditions, and burned two acres, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, and no homes or structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

