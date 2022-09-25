2 innocent bystanders wounded in shooting at baby shower in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting at a baby shower in Lancaster left two innocent bystanders wounded after a gunman missed his intended target, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. near a business located at the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue I, where the celebration was being held at a rented facility, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to investigators, two men got into a fight and one of them brandished a gun. The suspect opened fire but missed the person he intended to shoot, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

The two victims who were struck by gunfire were transported to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. No other information about them was disclosed.

The shooter fled the scene and remained at large. A detailed description of the suspect was not available.