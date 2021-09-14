Guest host Tituss Burgess dishes on 'Bachelor in Paradise' romance, followers drama

"Boy am I glad I did because it is so fun," Burgess told On The Red Carpet about guest-hosting the show. "I was shocked at how quickly a love interest could turn over and fall in love with someone else. Someone's heart gets broken and five minutes later they're back together."
Last week, Chris Conran and Alana Milne self-eliminated after being accused of having a relationship prior to the show. The promo for Tuesday's episode teases even more "followers drama," as the contestants confront Brendan Morais and Pieper James, who were also rumored to date prior to the show and were caught on camera discussing how they were going to grow their social media platforms.
"Look, you got to come to Bachelor Nation for the right reasons," Burgess said. "The point is to come there to find love, fall in love. Not for personal gains outside of it, to boost your career. Or at least, don't be dumb enough to leave your microphone on."
"We know everything! Don't think you're going to come into that world that we've curated and created for you without knowing why you're there. It's gonna come out," Burgess continued.
Burgess also teased that major relationship developments will occur on Tuesday's episode, including what he considers to be the wildest moment of the season.
"You will have a wholly different perspective about who belongs with who. Just keep watching," Burgess teased.
As a newly inducted member of Bachelor Nation, Burgess relishes in the romance (and the drama) that happens on the beaches of Mexico. But, there is one aspect of guest-hosting he enjoys even more.
"I'm a Pisces and very empathetic. It was hard not to sympathize with these people," Burgess said. "A lot of what these people need is just an ear, someone to talk to who can be objective... that was the most exciting thing to me."
Rapper Lil Jon will also make his guest-hosting debut on Tuesday's episode.
"Bachelor in Paradise" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.