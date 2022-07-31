LAPD's Harbor Division gifts students in need free backpacks filled with much-needed supplies

Parents said they're appreciative to have a little help this year, especially with the rising costs for school supplies.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of Los Angeles students are ready to head back to school thanks to an event held by LAPD's Harbor Division.

The group handed out 2,500 backpacks Saturday afternoon at Peck Park in San Pedro.

Each one was loaded with school supplies and other items, including masks, antibacterial wipes, socks, and more - all for children in need.

99 Cents Only Stores donated all of the items.

Parents said they're appreciative to have a little help this year, especially with the rising costs for school supplies.

