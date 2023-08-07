Going back to school doesn't just mean a return to the classroom, but also the lunch room. Children are especially at risk of getting sick from improperly prepared food, so there are some steps you can take before your child heads out the door.

Food safety tips to keep in mind as your kids head back to school

Going back to school doesn't just mean a return to the classroom, but also the lunch room. Children are especially at risk of getting sick from improperly prepared food, so there are some steps you can take before your child heads out the door.

Food safety specialist Karen Hunter, with the United States Department of Agriculture, says it's extremely important to prepare their lunches with clean hands and surfaces.

"On the children's side of things... making sure that they have some way to wash their hands - whether it's hand sanitizer or stopping by the restroom before they get to the lunch room," she said.

The next step is to separate foods as you prepare them. Keep raw meat on separate cutting boards, far away from where you might need to chop vegetables or cut sandwiches.

Back to school sales 2023: Where to find best deals on school supplies

If a knife or utensil touches raw meat, wash it with soap before using it again.

Any cooked meat needs to be cooked to the right temperature. Chicken, for example, needs to reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be considered safe. A food temperature chart can be found online.

Also, remember to keep the food chilled by using an ice pack so bacteria doesn't grow. Affordable ones that fit inside lunch boxes can be found at dollar stores.

If you don't have these food safety items already, you might want to add them to your back-to-school shopping list:

- A meat thermometer so you know when it reaches the right temperature.

- An insulated lunch box instead of paper bags.

- Reusable frozen gel packs to keep food cool.

- Small container of hand sanitizer so your child remembers to wash their hands before touching their food.

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!