Back to school sales 2023: Where to find best deals on school supplies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is helping you save on your back-to-school shopping. We've done the homework on how to get the best deals and discounts to make it easier on your wallet.
GENERAL SCHOOL SUPPLIES
- Target has deals on supplies starting at $.50. The retailer also has buy-one-get-one-25%-off discounts on office supplies and up to 40% off backpacks. Details here
- Walmart has deals on supplies starting at $.25. There are also deals on kids' clothing starting at just $4. Plus, lunch boxes start at $5 and backpacks start at $6. Details here.
- Dollar Tree: Click here for back-to-school deals
- Dollar General: Click here for back-to-school deals
- Staples has deals on supplies starting at $.50. You can get a $10 gift card if you spend $50+ on certain back-to-school items. Details here
- Office Depot has deals on supplies starting at $.25, plus savings of up to 60%. Details here
CLOTHES AND BACKPACKS
Here are the best back-to-school clothing sales to start the school year off in style.
ELECTRONICS
Need a new laptop or tablet? Check out these back-to-school sales.
MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE RESOURCES
- www.dealnews.com/features/back-to-school/sales
- www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/best-back-to-school-sales
Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!