Back to school sales 2023: Where to find best deals on school supplies

Thursday, August 3, 2023 12:36AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is helping you save on your back-to-school shopping. We've done the homework on how to get the best deals and discounts to make it easier on your wallet.

GENERAL SCHOOL SUPPLIES

  • Target has deals on supplies starting at $.50. The retailer also has buy-one-get-one-25%-off discounts on office supplies and up to 40% off backpacks. Details here
  • Walmart has deals on supplies starting at $.25. There are also deals on kids' clothing starting at just $4. Plus, lunch boxes start at $5 and backpacks start at $6. Details here.
  • Dollar Tree: Click here for back-to-school deals
  • Dollar General: Click here for back-to-school deals
  • Staples has deals on supplies starting at $.50. You can get a $10 gift card if you spend $50+ on certain back-to-school items. Details here
  • Office Depot has deals on supplies starting at $.25, plus savings of up to 60%. Details here

CLOTHES AND BACKPACKS

Here are the best back-to-school clothing sales to start the school year off in style.

ELECTRONICS

Need a new laptop or tablet? Check out these back-to-school sales.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE RESOURCES

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!

