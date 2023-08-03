Back to school sales 2023: Where to find best deals on school supplies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is helping you save on your back-to-school shopping. We've done the homework on how to get the best deals and discounts to make it easier on your wallet.

GENERAL SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Target has deals on supplies starting at $.50. The retailer also has buy-one-get-one-25%-off discounts on office supplies and up to 40% off backpacks. Details here

Walmart has deals on supplies starting at $.25. There are also deals on kids' clothing starting at just $4. Plus, lunch boxes start at $5 and backpacks start at $6. Details here.

Dollar Tree: Click here for back-to-school deals

Dollar General: Click here for back-to-school deals

Staples has deals on supplies starting at $.50. You can get a $10 gift card if you spend $50+ on certain back-to-school items. Details here

Office Depot has deals on supplies starting at $.25, plus savings of up to 60%. Details here

CLOTHES AND BACKPACKS

Here are the best back-to-school clothing sales to start the school year off in style.

ELECTRONICS

Need a new laptop or tablet? Check out these back-to-school sales.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE RESOURCES

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!