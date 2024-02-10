Helicopter with 6 on board crashes in remote area of San Bernardino County; no survivors located

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the helicopter crash happened east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs Road.

BAKER, Calif. (KABC) -- A helicopter with six people on board crashed near Baker in San Bernardino County overnight, and authorities say they have not been able to locate any survivors.

The aircraft operated by Orbic Air took off Friday night from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was heading to Boulder City, Nevada when it crashed around 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.