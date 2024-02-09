CHP slowing traffic heading to Las Vegas after snow falls in Mojave Desert

Many Californians are hitting the road to Las Vegas this weekend for Super Bowl festivities.

With the recent storms that swept through California, the Highway Patrol is advising drivers to be cautious on the roads due to snow and the slick roads that come with it.

CHP is conducting traffic breaks in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada state line, and they're guiding traffic at a slower pace along the 15 Freeway. The area right now is covered in fresh snow.

CHP reminds drivers to check tires, always carry chains and keep the gas tank full before heading out. The agency also urges drivers to slow down.