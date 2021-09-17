Suspect arrested after 69-year-old woman found stabbed to death in her Baldwin Hills apartment

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road at a senior apartment complex, according tot he Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said a caretaker for the victim made the grisly discovery.
The victim, identified as Bonny Dodd, was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators haven't yet released further information about the suspect or if that person knew the victim.
Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.