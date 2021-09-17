Suspect arrested after 69-year-old woman found stabbed to death in her Baldwin Hills apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in LA apartment

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 69-year-old woman who was found inside her apartment unit in Baldwin Hills.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road at a senior apartment complex, according tot he Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said a caretaker for the victim made the grisly discovery.

The victim, identified as Bonny Dodd, was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven't yet released further information about the suspect or if that person knew the victim.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baldwin hillslos angeleslos angeles countyarreststabbing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession honors Norco Marine killed in Kabul bombing
Driver of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot arrested for DUI in Glendale
Afghan refugees arrive in LA, start over with help from nonprofits
Arcadia police arrest swim coach for allegedly having sex with minor
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Classroom posters at LAUSD's Hamilton High School spark controversy
2 charged with using drone to fly drugs into Orange County jail
Show More
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
Clippers, Steve Ballmer to break ground on $1.8B arena in Inglewood
'Stanford murders' conviction renews hope for justice in 2nd case
More TOP STORIES News