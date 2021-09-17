Woman found stabbed to death in her Baldwin Hills apartment, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found stabbed to death in her Baldwin Hills apartment

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her apartment unit in Baldwin Hills Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road at a senior apartment complex, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department and homicide detectives, according to LAPD.

Police said a caretaker for the victim made the grisly discovery.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspect information was available.

Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call 877-LAPD-247.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baldwin hillslos angeleslos angeles countystabbing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chase of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot ends in Glendale area
Organizers to renew effort to recall LA County DA Gascón
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Vin Scully helps kick off LA's bid to host 2026 World Cup games
Business owners question new LA County vaccine rule
Jane Powell, star of Hollywood musicals, dies at 92
Man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in OC home
Show More
SoCal Jews mark Yom Kippur with fasting, prayer
Pico Union bakery rolls out pan dulce food truck
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
More TOP STORIES News