Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles performs during Rams game in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

"I hope they see the passion we put into our work, because we work so hard to bring that little bit of joy," said one dancer with the Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles group.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month during its halftime show on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and dancers from a Los Angeles dance group took to the field to honor Mexican culture.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles, which is known as one of the nation's top Mexican folk dance companies, made its big debut after rehearsing for weeks.

A total of 100 dancers were featured in the performance, including Esteban Escobedo, who showed off his roping skills.

"Mexico is so beautiful," he said. "It's good of us to do it during this month. It is Mexican Heritage Month. To be able to expose all the fans to what we love, what we cherish and are passionate about."

The group has performed on big stages before, including the Hollywood Bowl and the Oscars, but this was the largest with up to 70,000 people who watched.

