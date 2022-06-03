officer-involved shooting

Suspected bank robber shot and killed during police-involved shooting, authorities say

The suspect allegedly robbed two banks Thursday afternoon - one in Grand Terrace and a second in Colton.
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- A suspect accused of robbing two banks in San Bernardino County was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the suspect allegedly robbed two banks Thursday afternoon - one in Grand Terrace and a second in Colton.



Authorities said officers with the Colton Police Department spotted the suspect's vehicle, prompting a pursuit.

The suspect ended up crashing into a county utility vehicle near W 5th D streets in downtown San Bernardino when authorities deployed a spike strip.

The utility workers in the area weren't injured, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said when officers and deputies attempted to approach the suspect, he pulled out a rifle and began shooting.

The officers and deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

No law enforcement members were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

