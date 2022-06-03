Suspected bank robber shot and killed during police-involved shooting, authorities say

Update: Active investigation 5th St & D St in the City of San Bernardino. Deputy involved shooting w/ a bank robbery suspect—no outstanding suspects. Avoid the area, the intersection will closed for a prolonged period of time for the investigation. No additional info at this time pic.twitter.com/XDhb9nyr01 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 3, 2022

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- A suspect accused of robbing two banks in San Bernardino County was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers, authorities said.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the suspect allegedly robbed two banks Thursday afternoon - one in Grand Terrace and a second in Colton.Authorities said officers with the Colton Police Department spotted the suspect's vehicle, prompting a pursuit.The suspect ended up crashing into a county utility vehicle near W 5th D streets in downtown San Bernardino when authorities deployed a spike strip.The utility workers in the area weren't injured, authorities said.The sheriff's office said when officers and deputies attempted to approach the suspect, he pulled out a rifle and began shooting.The officers and deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.The suspect was later pronounced dead.No law enforcement members were injured. The incident remains under investigation.