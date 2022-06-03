Suspected bank robber shot and killed during police-involved shooting, authorities say

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, the suspect allegedly robbed two banks Thursday afternoon - one in Grand Terrace and a second in Colton.
Update: Active investigation 5th St & D St in the City of San Bernardino. Deputy involved shooting w/ a bank robbery suspect—no outstanding suspects. Avoid the area, the intersection will closed for a prolonged period of time for the investigation. No additional info at this time pic.twitter.com/XDhb9nyr01— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 3, 2022
Authorities said officers with the Colton Police Department spotted the suspect's vehicle, prompting a pursuit.
The suspect ended up crashing into a county utility vehicle near W 5th D streets in downtown San Bernardino when authorities deployed a spike strip.
The utility workers in the area weren't injured, authorities said.
The sheriff's office said when officers and deputies attempted to approach the suspect, he pulled out a rifle and began shooting.
The officers and deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was later pronounced dead.
No law enforcement members were injured. The incident remains under investigation.