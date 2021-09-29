Arts & Entertainment

New Banksy exhibit asks viewers to think about the difference: what is graffiti and what is art?

By
New Banksy exhibit opens in Culver City

CULVER CITY (KABC) -- A new exhibit here poses the question -- is the artist Banksy a genius or a vandal? If you're unfamiliar with the name, you wouldn't be once you saw his work.

Stepping inside this Culver City exhibit space...one can get inside Banksy's world.

But who is Banksy? Exhibition Curator Alexander Nachkebiya explains.

"Our exhibition is built in a way that people, even people who don't know Banksy or have seen his art just heard the name would come understand more about him and know about his art and messages," said Nachkebiya.

Banksy has several trademarks: his stenciled work, and anti-establishment stances. His most well-known piece is girl with balloon from 2003. His street art has also been seen on the streets of L.A.

"Somehow his art just falls into our heart," said Nachkebiya.

And, although, Banksy hasn't authorized this exhibit, for a limited time, visitors can go online and buy tickets through December to see more than 100 authenticated works.

"Why do we go there? We go there because we want to see an original piece of art. Because this original art has the spark of the artist. Of the talent of the artist and we want to feel that spark," said Nachkebiya. "Often people ask me what is the difference between the vandalism and graffiti or street art? And the answer to that is simple. If you look at this and you feel something, it makes you think something, it's art."
