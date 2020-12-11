Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-story window after Anaheim shooting leaves 1 critical

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In the aftermath of a shooting that left one person critically wounded Friday morning in Anaheim, a suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment and later jumped from a second-story window and was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gramercy Avenue, said Shane Carringer, a spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department.

According to investigators, the victim was shot in the face and was conscious and talking while being transported to hospital.

A SWAT team responded to the scene, where the suspect eventually jumped out of a broken window and landed on a car.

A K-9 dog pounced on the man, who was then taken into custody by officers.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. His name was not immediately released.
