Silicon Valley tiny home sells 'considerably' over $1.7M listing price: report

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 1:54PM
A tiny home in Cupertino that went viral for its $1.7 million tag has been sold well over its listing price.

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- A tiny home in Cupertino that went viral for its $1.7 million listing price is now under contract.

After receiving eight offers, the one-bedroom, 384-square-foot home was sold "considerably over asking," the agent told SF Gate.

The small home might not be what people are paying for, but instead, it's the potential of a 7,841-square-foot lot it is on.

The property's final price won't be revealed until the sale is final.

It's the smallest house that's been up for sale in Cupertino in more than 10 years.

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
