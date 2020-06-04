Texas officers seen on video throwing man to ground for questioning arrest of black man

BAYTOWN, Texas -- An internal affairs investigation has been launched against two police officers in a Houston-area city seen on video arresting two men who were questioning why the officers were arresting a black man.The incident happened in the city of Baytown, at the Baytown Market store on Tuesday.Officers pulled over a 23-year-old black man for a traffic violation. When officers handcuffed the man, two people in front of the store began to make comments about what was happening.In the video, an officer can be seen crossing the parking lot to the store's front and throwing a white man on the ground, then kicking him in the head as he sat on the curb.A second officer confronts a black man who was also in front of the store and eventually arrests him.Skylar Gilmore, 24, and Isaiah Phillips, 23, were arrested for disorderly conduct-language, for their public use of profanities. A Baytown officer is also heard on video using profanities.The Harris County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Gilmore for interfering with public duties.Baytown P.D. issued the following statement: