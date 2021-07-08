Bear family cools down with dip in Angeles National Forest on Fourth of July

Wildlife enthusiast Robert Martinez captured footage of the parent bear and two cubs cooling off in a natural pool of water and posted them on his Parliament of Owls YouTube channel.
Martinez noted that "it's comforting to know that there are numerous pools of water all throughout the forest that stay full year round" despite California's ongoing drought.
Caught on Camera: Bear, 3 cubs enjoy picnic at South Lake Tahoe beach
Mother bear takes a dip in Arcadia family's backyard pool alongside her 4 cubs