Bear family cools down with dip in Angeles National Forest on Fourth of July

The hot temperatures that have a grip on Southern California prompted a family of bears to frolic and take a dip in the Angeles National Forest on the Fourth of July.Wildlife enthusiast Robert Martinez captured footage of the parent bear and two cubs cooling off in a natural pool of water and posted them on his Parliament of Owls YouTube channel.Martinez noted that "it's comforting to know that there are numerous pools of water all throughout the forest that stay full year round" despite California's ongoing drought.