Ring camera captures 4 bears break into Pennsylvania home, ransack fridge

POCONO LAKE, Pennsylvania -- Picture this: you're at work and get a notification from your Ring camera.

You then watch live on the front door camera as an intruder breaks in. But the intruders are not people, they are bears. Four of them.

A hungry mama bear and her three cubs were caught on camera trying to open the front door of John Costanzo's home with their paws.

When that didn't work, they found another way.

"They climbed through the window, pushed through the screen and got into my house," said Costanzo. "The three little bear cubs followed the mom in. They went into my kitchen, found my refrigerator and ate all of the food in the fridge."

Costanzo couldn't see what happened after the bears broke in until he got back to his Pocono Lake home from his job in New York City.

Thanks to the Ring camera, he was able to call security, who scared away the bandits.

"If I didn't have the Ring camera, I would have thought it was a burglar breaking into the house," Costanzo said. "But luckily, the Ring camera showed me exactly what happened."

While traps were set up, the bears did come back the next day. They went straight for the window, but Costanzo had locked it this time.

The game warden did manage to catch the mom bear and her three cubs.

They have since been relocated to a bear sanctuary with plenty of snacks.