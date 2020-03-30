Coronavirus

Beaumont teen models prom dress for grandparents while practicing physical distancing

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen in the Inland Empire couldn't let a good prom dress go to waste, even if the dance is canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

So she got all dressed up and found a place to go: her grandparents' house.

Annette Barranco, who attends Beaumont High School, says her grandmother always wanted to see her in her prom dress.

She decided to grant that wish.

Why 6 feet? The science of physical distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



Barranco modeled the gorgeous dress for her grandparents outside their window.

She kept her distance because senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"It was emotionally really nice to see her reaction," Barranco said.

Barranco is a senior. She says in addition to prom, her grad night and graduation have been canceled, but she understands the importance of doing her part to keep everyone safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeaumontriverside countycoronavirusdressesprom
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News