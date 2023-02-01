Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal

The company is also closing its Harmon beauty stores and five Buy Buy Baby stores.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.

The stores set to close include the locations in Hawthorne, Upland, Culver City, Glendora, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

This is the latest wave of closures for the company, as they are on the brink of bankruptcy. This expands on their initial plan to close 150 of their lowest-performing stores.

The continuing slump in sales prompted the latest move as the company tries to shave down costs.