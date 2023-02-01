WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal

The company is also closing its Harmon beauty stores and five Buy Buy Baby stores.

KABC logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 8:13AM
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
EMBED <>More Videos

Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more stores across the country.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.

The stores set to close include the locations in Hawthorne, Upland, Culver City, Glendora, Pasadena and Los Angeles.

This is the latest wave of closures for the company, as they are on the brink of bankruptcy. This expands on their initial plan to close 150 of their lowest-performing stores.

The company is also closing its Harmon beauty stores and five Buy Buy Baby stores.

The continuing slump in sales prompted the latest move as the company tries to shave down costs.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW