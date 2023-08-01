New bodycam video shows deputy shoot suspect who repeatedly rammed into patrol car in Bell Gardens

New bodycam video shows the tense moments before a deputy shot a suspect who repeatedly rammed into the patrol vehicle in Bell Gardens.

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- New bodycam video shows the tense moments before a deputy shot a suspect who repeatedly rammed into the patrol vehicle in Bell Gardens.

The incident happened last month at Eastern and Florence avenues. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released the bodycam video showing the encounter on Monday.

The department said the deputy was driving down Florence when he saw the driver of a white SUV speeding and doing donuts in the intersection.

As the deputy entered the intersection to warn other drivers on the road and pull the suspect over, the driver crashed into the patrol car.

The footage shows the officer firing several shots at the suspect while still seated in the patrol car after he backed up and plowed into the vehicle again. It also shows the deputy approach the suspect in the SUV with blown out windows.

The encounter was also captured by bystander video.

The suspect was detained at the scene and taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.