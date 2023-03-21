WATCH LIVE

School shooting threat leads to arrest of documented gang member with stolen guns and ballistic vest

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 5:07PM
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A documented local gang member was arrested after posting a video on social media threatening a shooting at Bell Gardens High School.

The video shows a person holding a gun near the high school with a caption that read, "UH OH!! Do not come to escuela manana!!"

Police announced that they arrested 21-year-old Rene Alvizo shortly after the post was made on Sunday.

Alvizo has been charged with terrorist threats, grand theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property and several other weapons-related charges.

Police found Alvizo through social media, then pulled him over at a traffic stop.

In the car, police said they found stolen guns, multiple loaded magazines, loose rounds and a ballistic vest.

The driver of the car has been released pending further investigation.

Alvizo's motive is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
