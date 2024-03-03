Police to patrol Riverside Polytechnic High School following online threats, fights

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police will be conducting patrols at Riverside Polytechnic High School on Monday following some online threats and fights on campus.

The threatening social media posts surfaced after some fights broke out last week during or near lunch hour on the campus at 5450 Victoria Ave., Poly principal Darel Hansen said Saturday in a letter addressed to parents.

"Poly High School administration is implementing a plan to restrict lunch activities to designated areas on campus," Hansen said in the letter, which was posted on the high school's Instagram account.

"These measurements aim to improve supervision and mitigate potential disruptions. Restrictions may extend to additional parts of the day," Hansen added.

The Riverside Department said it is aware of the various social media posts, adding it is working closely with the school administration. Police say none of the posts are credible.

"These unsubstantiated threats on social media were photos of a gun with captions insinuating something may happen on Monday, but nothing specific and not directed to anyone particular. It stemmed from some altercations on campus the past two school days," the department said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the school requested that the community avoid sharing posts and emails with second-hand information as it could delay investigators.

City News Service contributed to this report.