Bellflower taco shop burglarized twice within 1st month of opening

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 6:34PM
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A taco shop in Bellflower has been burglarized for the second time within its first month of opening.

Surveillance video shows the burglars breaking in and ransacking Tacos La Rueda off Lakewood Boulevard, between Maple and Walnut streets, on Monday night. The taco shop was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

The owner says the thieves broke the safe and got away with worker's tips and money from recent sales.

"It's hard for us to work so hard, wake up every morning so we can feed all the people that come through our doors," said owner Alan Cejudo.

He added that despite the break-ins, they will continue to soldier on.

