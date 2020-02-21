Politics

Bernie Sanders says Michael Bloomberg is 'worst candidate' to beat Trump ahead of Super Tuesday

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Eleven days out from the California primary, Bernie Sanders sat down with Eyewitness News while campaigning in Orange County.

"Look, we are feeling good, but we take nothing for granted," said Sanders.

Sanders said he's proud of how diverse his supporters are in 2020 compared to 2016, and is seeing extraordinary enthusiasm in the Latino and African American communities.

"Let's not only defeat Donald Trump, which we have got to do, let us transform this country and create a government and an economy that works for all of us, not just the Bloomberg's of the world and 1 percent," said Sanders.

Speaking of Bloomberg, the former New York City Mayor trails Sanders by only four points in an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by survey USA, released Tuesday before the Las Vegas debate. Bloomberg argues he's the best candidate to beat Trump.

"He's the worst candidate. Because there will be no energy and excitement coming from a Bloomberg candidacy," said Sanders, who was asked whether it concerns him that Bloomberg will continue to flood the airwaves in California.

"Yes it does, it really does. At the end of the day, we have got to decide as Americans whether we believe in democracy which means anybody can run for office, or whether we believe in oligarchy where billionaires can buy elections," said Sanders.
EMBED More News Videos

With Super Tuesday approaching, Sen. Bernie Sanders joined supporters at Valley High School in Santa Ana for a rally.


A key platform of Bernie Sanders campaign is to not take any money from Super PAC's. Elizabeth Warren had that same rule, but changed positions this week.

"It's a bit disappointing. A few weeks ago Elizabeth was on the stage of the debate talking about how she hated Super PAC's, how they were damaging democracy. Well, I guess her views have changed," said Sanders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssanta anaorange countybernie sanders2020 presidential electionrally
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News