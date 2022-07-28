Best Friends animal rescue closing after 10 years in Mission Hills, moving to West LA facility

Best Friends Lifesaving Center is transitioning its animals and resources over to their West LA facility by the end of the year.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center is a no-kill organization that is closing its doors in Mission Hills and transitioning its resources over to their NKLA facility in West Los Angeles.

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills is a no-kill organization. It works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.

After providing animal services to the community for 10 years, center officials say they will be closing at the end of this year and moving everything over to their NKLA facility in West Los Angeles.

"I am on the hunt for a dog right now and I am saddened they are moving because this is by far the best location I've been to," said Sherman Oaks resident Josiah Rizzo.

"I think it's a great shelter for the community and hopefully they make a new one," said Mission Hills resident Dina Arredondo.

Officials say the Mission Hills location will be replaced with another animal rescue center. It's not official which one yet, but they are working on it.

"They will be doing the same things we are doing as far as community engagement. So, they will be here to support our community," said Brittany Thorn, executive director of Best Friends Lifesaving Center.

Staff members say they hope community members from the San Fernando Valley continue to support them at their West Los Angeles location.

"We, of course, would still like to serve our community and engage with them as much as possible. We would love for them to come to the NKLA facility," Thorn said.

The West Los Angeles NKLA facility will be expanding and will also have job opportunities there.

"We are not laying off any staff. We are offering all of our Mission Hills employees positions at NKLA. And when it comes to our volunteers, we'll have the same volunteer opportunities at NKLA," Thorn said.

The Mission Hills Lifesaving Center will remain open until Dec. 31.

"It's definitely a gradual wind down here. So, we'll continue our lifesaving here until that time," Thorn said.

