betty white

Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea waterfront home she built with husband lists for $7.9 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KABC) -- Betty White's beach house in Carmel-by-the-Sea is now on the market for $7.9 million.

White and her husband, Allen Ludden, built the three-story waterfront house together, but he died in 1981 shortly after it was completed.

The 3,600-square-foot property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and panoramic ocean views in nearly every room in the house.

White and Ludden purchased the land of the property in 1978 for $170,000 before building the home with the help from architect Richard Hicks. White died in December 2021 at 99.

WATCH: Betty White had one final message for fans before her death
EMBED More News Videos

The late Betty White has one final message for her many fans.



White made her career as an actor for sitcoms such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," becoming a Hollywood icon.

You can see the full listing of the home here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencelebrity homescelebrityluxury homesentertainmenthomereal estatehomeownersbetty whitecalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White had one final message for her fans
LA Zoo honors Betty White on her 100th birthday
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
LA Zoo pays tribute to longtime supporter Betty White
TOP STORIES
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
Be Well OC Mobile brings mental heath care to those in need
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Man convicted of sexually assaulting Chapman University student
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Show More
Woman fatally shot in neck at El Sereno apartment building, LAPD says
LA City Council lifts proof of COVID vaccination mandate
Agents seized more than 1,400 illegal guns in 2021, California AG says
5 sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Paramount jewelry store
Man involved in Chowchilla bus kidnapping approved for parole
More TOP STORIES News