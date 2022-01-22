Betty White had one final message for fans before her death

The video posted on White's Facebook page was originally intended to go out on her 100th birthday, but White died on New Year's Eve just a few weeks shy of that milestone.
In the post, she said, "I want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much and stick around." She also thanked fans for generously donating money in White's honor to shelters, rescues and animal welfare causes that were such a big part of her life.
