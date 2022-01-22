betty white

Betty White had one final message for fans before her death

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White had one final message for her fans

The late Betty White has one final message for her many fans.

The video posted on White's Facebook page was originally intended to go out on her 100th birthday, but White died on New Year's Eve just a few weeks shy of that milestone.

In the post, she said, "I want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much and stick around." She also thanked fans for generously donating money in White's honor to shelters, rescues and animal welfare causes that were such a big part of her life.

MORE | Betty White celebrated at LA Zoo on what would have been her 100th birthday
EMBED More News Videos

A big celebration was held at the Los Angeles Zoo honoring the late actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldbetty white
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BETTY WHITE
LA Zoo honors Betty White on her 100th birthday
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
LA Zoo pays tribute to longtime supporter Betty White
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
TOP STORIES
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood
Suspect charged with murder of Brianna Kupfer, LA County DA announces
3 Canadians shot, 1 fatally, at ​resort near Mexico's Playa del Carmen
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Kobe Bryant's widow discloses witness list for trial over crash photos
Boy, 14, dies after being shot in head in Pasadena; suspect arrested
Dozens of stolen catalytic converters confiscated in Riverside County
Show More
Conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
3 men accused of attacking father and son outside of Toluca Lake pub
High wind warning issued for parts of SoCal as strong winds move in
Lawsuit accuses Mater Dei athletics coach of raping student in 1980s
More TOP STORIES News