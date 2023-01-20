Tribute to legendary actress Betty White unveiled at Hollywood Museum

Betty White was one of the most beloved figures in show business...with a career spanning more than 70 years. She died just before her 100th birthday...and she would have turned 101 on January 17. To celebrate her heavenly birthday, The Hollywood Museum unveiled a special tribute exhibit in its lobby.

HOLLYWOOD -- Betty White was, of course, one of the most beloved figures in show business...with a career spanning more than 70 years. Among her biggest TV hits: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland."

She died just before her 100th birthday...and she would have turned 101 on January 17.

To celebrate her heavenly birthday, The Hollywood Museum is doing a special lobby tribute exhibit in her honor.

"She's a Hollywood icon," said Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum. "She becomes more and more popular every day."

Dadigan described some of the items in the exhibit, including photos from all the different facets of her life. Many of the items are deeply personal.

"Her hand-drawn artwork of one of her favorite dogs, because you know she was an animal lover. Everything was for the animals," said Dadigan. "She's even signed it!"

Dadigan and veteran actress Ruta Lee unveiled a favorite costume of White's, a bedazzled tracksuit, from her last series "Hot in Cleveland."

"Miss Betty White brought this to us herself," said Dadigan. "Complete with bling! Not too much, just enough."

The Betty White exhibit opens to the public on Friday, January 20.