WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Betty White's personal items from SoCal homes go up for auction this weekend

All items come from her homes in Brentwood and Carmel-by-the-Sea and the entire collection is valued at up to $2 million.

KABC logo
19 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

If you'd like to own a personal item that belonged to the late Betty White, you have a chance to do so this weekend.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- If you'd like to own a personal item that belonged to the late Betty White, you have a chance to do so this weekend.

Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills is auctioning off art pieces, jewelry, red carpet dresses and awards that belonged to the iconic comedic actress and beloved "Golden Girl."

All items come from her homes in Brentwood and Carmel-by-the-Sea and the entire collection is valued at up to $2 million.

The auction is set to kick off Friday, Sept. 23, and ends Sunday.

You can visit Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills in person or catch the event live online on Julien's Auctions' website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.