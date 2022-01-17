betty white

Betty White Challenge: Fans donate to animal charities to honor late actress on 100th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fans everywhere are saying happy birthday by participating in the Betty White Challenge and donating money to their favorite animal charities.

Monday morning, "Good Morning America" is kicking off the celebration by highlighting some of the organizations across the country making a big difference.

RELATED: Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100 years young

White spoke about her love of animals on GMA in 2011. "My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn't liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital."

The Hallmark Channel is also celebrating Betty White by playing a marathon of 40 straight episodes of "The Golden Girls."
.

On the big screen -- select theaters across the country are showing "Betty White: A celebration" -- for one night only.

VIDEO: Betty White remembered as beloved actress and animal advocate
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area is reacting to the passing of Betty White. From animal advocates to stage performers, everyone agrees she was the real deal.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytelevisionspcadogscharityactorcelebrity deathscatsanimalanimalsu.s. & worlddonationsgood morning americabetty whitecharities
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BETTY WHITE
LA Zoo pays tribute to longtime supporter Betty White
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
TOP STORIES
Nurse dies days after being attacked at DTLA bus stop
1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash on 105 Freeway in Paramount
SoCal coastal areas see damage from tsunami surge
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
3 people killed after car flies off 210 Freeway in Pasadena
Legendary KABC Radio host Michael Jackson dies at 87
Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
Show More
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli's Hidden Hills home burglarized
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
LA County reports 53 new COVID deaths, 43,883 more cases
Police increase patrols near synagogues in LA and Beverly Hills
Man fatally stabbed while breaking up fight in Koreatown
More TOP STORIES News