Man arrested after trying to flee on rooftop of house in View Park-Windsor Hills

VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police arrested a suspect Tuesday who fled in a car chase and then climbed up on the roof of a Los Angeles house and initially refused to come down.The arrest took place in the View Park-Windsor Hills area at Maymont Drive and South Verdun Avenue.It started earlier Tuesday morning as a car chase.BHPD tells Eyewitness News three suspects were under surveillance for an unspecified crime that occurred Monday.Officers attempted to pull them over and a chase ensued.At some point, the car stopped and two of the suspects bailed out.The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran through yards and climbed up on rooftops.California Highway Patrol and police officers eventually moved in to arrest him without additional incident.