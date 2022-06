BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills is scheduled to kick off Pride Month with the city's first-ever Pride Night celebration on Thursday night.The city's Community Services Department has partnered with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the Next Beverly Hills Committee and other organizations to put on Beverly Hills' inaugural outdoor Pride event.Several speakers are expected to deliver remarks, along with live entertainment from some of Southern California's leading LGBTQ+ performers.For more on the planned festivities, watch the video above and visit thewallis.org