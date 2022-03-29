Community & Events

Southern California LGBTQIA+ events celebrating Pride 2022

June is Pride Month, but events for the LGBTQIA+ community will be held all summer long. Here's the schedule for SoCal.
LA Pride parade to return in person after 2-year COVID hiatus

Many of the Pride events that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to be back in person this year.

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California for 2022.



May 22-June 30
WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival
Various locations throughout West Hollywood

June 3-5
OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival
West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood



June 4 & 5, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Venice Pride Festival 2022
Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice



June 5, 11 a.m.

Inaugural Venice Pride Parade
Ocean Front Walk from the Venice-Rose Avenue Parking Lot to Windward Avenue

June 5, 12 p.m.
Inaugural WeHo Pride Parade
Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights Blvd. to N. La Peer Drive, West Hollywood

June 10
Community Day: a free event LA Pride experience
LA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles

June 11, 1 p.m.-11 p.m.
LA Pride in the Park with headliner Christina Aguilera
LA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles



June 12
LA Pride Parade
Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood



June 16-18
Trans Pride 2022

July 8-10
39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival
450 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach



July 16, 10 a.m.
San Diego Pride Parade
Starts at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, turns left onto Balboa Drive and ends at Quince Drive, San Diego



August 6, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Laguna Beach Pride 365 Festival 2022

To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
