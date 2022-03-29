Southern California LGBTQIA+ events celebrating Pride 2022

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California for 2022.
May 22-June 30
WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival
Various locations throughout West Hollywood
June 3-5
OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival
West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood
We are proud to announce that OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival produced by @meetjjla is back in 2022 in partnership with @WeHoCity for the city’s inaugural WEHO PRIDE celebration. Visit https://t.co/IB24GEuoAx for more information. pic.twitter.com/iv3PFj3Vzh— OUTLOUD (@WeAre_OUTLOUD) March 23, 2022
June 4 & 5, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Venice Pride Festival 2022
Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ SAVE THE DATE 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️— VENICE PRIDE (@venicepride) February 10, 2022
Venice Pride returns June 3-5, 2022!
Los Angeles celebrates Pride in June (and all year long!) Save the date for our upcoming Pride events and stay tuned for incredible surprises!#venicepride#cityoflosangeles #pridecelebration pic.twitter.com/fisZZMh7OC
June 5, 11 a.m.
Inaugural Venice Pride Parade
Ocean Front Walk from the Venice-Rose Avenue Parking Lot to Windward Avenue
June 5, 12 p.m.
Inaugural WeHo Pride Parade
Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights Blvd. to N. La Peer Drive, West Hollywood
June 10
Community Day: a free event LA Pride experience
LA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles
June 11, 1 p.m.-11 p.m.
LA Pride in the Park with headliner Christina Aguilera
LA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles
LA Pride is proud to announce this year’s music experience - LA Pride In The Park! We’re so excited to reveal the iconic Christina Aguilera— LA Pride (@lapride) March 15, 2022
(@xtina) is headlining the event on June 11th! Tix on sale now, click the link below!#lapride #christinaaguilerahttps://t.co/C6dI8eAANp pic.twitter.com/yD4ugiG57e
June 12
LA Pride Parade
Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The official LA Pride parade is back! Join us Sunday, June 12th, in Hollywood. Info regarding route, safety, security, float capacity, and further parade programming will be available on https://t.co/Ejr8UPqZq4. Please continue to watch this space!— LA Pride (@lapride) February 22, 2022
.
.#lapride #parade #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/NEYzd3qMum
June 16-18
Trans Pride 2022
July 8-10
39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade & Festival
450 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach
SAVE THE DATE 🌈 July 8-10, #LBPride Parade & Festival is back *in-person* like you've never experienced before!!— Long Beach Pride (@LongBeachPride) February 5, 2022
We can't wait to welcome our community back safely. Stay tuned for more info coming soon 👀🎉 pic.twitter.com/hBNFDELEfm
July 16, 10 a.m.
San Diego Pride Parade
Starts at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, turns left onto Balboa Drive and ends at Quince Drive, San Diego
"We are excited to announce that plans are underway to bring back our full-scale Pride Parade, Festival, and other traditional events in July of 2022 with additional avenues for virtual participation." -SD Pride Executive Dir. Fernando Z. López— San Diego Pride (@SanDiegoPride) December 2, 2021
Full blog - https://t.co/GmwDA1tIxZ
August 6, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
Laguna Beach Pride 365 Festival 2022
To have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.