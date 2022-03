Southern California LGBTQIA+ events celebrating Pride 2022

We are proud to announce that OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival produced by @meetjjla is back in 2022 in partnership with @WeHoCity for the city’s inaugural WEHO PRIDE celebration. Visit https://t.co/IB24GEuoAx for more information. pic.twitter.com/iv3PFj3Vzh — OUTLOUD (@WeAre_OUTLOUD) March 23, 2022

Venice Pride returns June 3-5, 2022!

Los Angeles celebrates Pride in June (and all year long!) Save the date for our upcoming Pride events and stay tuned for incredible surprises!#venicepride#cityoflosangeles #pridecelebration pic.twitter.com/fisZZMh7OC — VENICE PRIDE (@venicepride) February 10, 2022

LA Pride is proud to announce this year’s music experience - LA Pride In The Park! We’re so excited to reveal the iconic Christina Aguilera

(@xtina) is headlining the event on June 11th! Tix on sale now, click the link below!#lapride #christinaaguilerahttps://t.co/C6dI8eAANp pic.twitter.com/yD4ugiG57e — LA Pride (@lapride) March 15, 2022

The official LA Pride parade is back! Join us Sunday, June 12th, in Hollywood. Info regarding route, safety, security, float capacity, and further parade programming will be available on https://t.co/Ejr8UPqZq4. Please continue to watch this space!

.#lapride #parade #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/NEYzd3qMum — LA Pride (@lapride) February 22, 2022

SAVE THE DATE 🌈 July 8-10, #LBPride Parade & Festival is back *in-person* like you've never experienced before!!



We can't wait to welcome our community back safely. Stay tuned for more info coming soon 👀🎉 pic.twitter.com/hBNFDELEfm — Long Beach Pride (@LongBeachPride) February 5, 2022

"We are excited to announce that plans are underway to bring back our full-scale Pride Parade, Festival, and other traditional events in July of 2022 with additional avenues for virtual participation." -SD Pride Executive Dir. Fernando Z. López

Full blog - https://t.co/GmwDA1tIxZ — San Diego Pride (@SanDiegoPride) December 2, 2021

Many of the Pride events that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to be back in person this year.Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California for 2022.Various locations throughout West HollywoodWest Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West HollywoodVenice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, VeniceOcean Front Walk from the Venice-Rose Avenue Parking Lot to Windward AvenueSanta Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights Blvd. to N. La Peer Drive, West HollywoodLA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los AngelesLA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los AngelesHollywood Blvd., Hollywood450 E. Shoreline Drive, Long BeachStarts at University Avenue and Normal Street, proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, turns left onto Balboa Drive and ends at Quince Drive, San DiegoTo have your SoCal LGBTQIA-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.