Police searching for man accused of trespassing at Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Beverly Hills Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a trespassing suspect.

Investigators said the man trespassed a home in the 1000 Block of Laurel Way on Sunday morning.

Police released several images of the suspect captured by surveillance video. The man was seen wearing a black jacket and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-550-4951.