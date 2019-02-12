Bicyclist identified after being killed in possible street racing crash in South LA; driver detained

Authorities on Tuesday identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed in a South Los Angeles crash that was being investigated as possible street racing.

Authorities on Tuesday identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed the previous evening in a South Los Angeles crash that was being investigated as possible street racing.

James Findley, a 54-year-old landscaper and Los Angeles resident, died at the scene Monday. He was hit by one of two speeding vehicles shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Broadway near West 82nd Street, police and coroner's officials said. Family members described him as a beloved father and brother.

The driver suspected of colliding with the victim remained at the scene and was detained, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. He was identified only as a man in his late 20s.

The other driver fled the location, according to the LAPD. A description of that suspect and the vehicle being sought were not available.

Sharon Findley, the victim's sister, said she was inside her home when she heard the loud crash.

"Devastating," she said tearfully. "I just hit the ground because I knew it was him." She ran outside to find her mortally injured sibling.

"My brother was very sweet," she said. "My brother didn't hurt or harm anybody. He'd give you his last dime. He helped everybody around here."

Several parked cars were also struck in the incident, which left debris scattered across the roadway.

"Slow down out there. Life's too short," said Dayvon White, whose father was killed in the collision. "I don't know what to do from here. I don't know what to do. I'm leaning on my family."
