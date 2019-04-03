Crime & Safety

Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South Los Angeles

South Gate police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly slashed three women while riding his bicycle.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of slashing victims on his bicycle has struck again in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

Los Angeles police released surveillance video after a man and a woman were attacked in two separate incidents on Monday.

In the first incident, a man standing by a bus stop near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard was slashed in the face by an edged weapon at about 8:40 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect slashed a woman near 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard, causing severe injury to her face and ear.

Both victims are expected to survive.

In the past two weeks, two other victims were slashed in similar fashion in the South Gate and Lynwood areas.

The suspect is described as between 18 and 30 years of age with short hair.

He was last seen riding a black and green mountain bike.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Corral or Detective Garcia, Newton Area Detectives, at (323) 318-3610 or (323) 846-6562.
