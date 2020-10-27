Weather

Video captures moment big rig toppled over by strong winds on 210 Freeway

Strong Santa Ana winds whipping across Southern California have fanned brush fires, caused power outages and have even topped over giant big rigs.

Dramatic video captured the moment those howling winds caused a big rig to fall over on the westbound 210 Freeway near the 15 Freeway on Monday.

The impact of the large vehicle caused a plume of dust, obscuring the view for drivers as the gusts pushed the big rig to block all four lanes of traffic.

The strong winds created a big mess on the roads, turning over trucks on the freeways and knocking down trees on the streets.



There also appeared to be at least five tractor trailers that flipped onto their sides on the 15 Freeway in the Fontana area between the 210 and the 60 freeways, an area that is a known trouble spot for high winds.

There were no reports of injuries.
