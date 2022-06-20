kardashian family

Black Chyna, Rob Kardashian settle revenge porn lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

Blac Chyna attorney recites client's steady career rise

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Model Blac Chyna has settled her revenge porn claim against former fiancé Rob Kardashian, prompting a judge Monday to dismiss a panel of prospective jurors who were about to be impaneled to hear the case.

Kardashian's lawyers last week unsuccessfully attempted to enforce what they argued was a previous accord in the case and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon said the trial would go forward.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued last week that no settlement was finalized at the time, but the parties subsequently came to an agreement.

No details were divulged on the current resolution of the case.

Chyna, now 34, maintained Kardashian, now 35, posted "humiliating and degrading" photos of her in July 2017, the year the two broke up.

She filed suit in November 2017.

READ MORE: Rob Kardashian posts nude photos of Blac Chyna on Twitter, Instagram in latest feud
EMBED More News Videos

Rob Kardashian lashed out at Blac Chyna Wednesday in a series of tweets and now deleted Instagram posts.



In May, a jury today rejected Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan in what was a major victory for the reality TV personalities who were accused of derailing Chyna's unscripted television career.

Judge Randolph M. Hammock had ordered in February 2020 that the defamation part of the lawsuit would be severed from the revenge porn case and the two sides agreed to have the defamation case tried first.

Chyna's real name is Angela Renee White. She and Kardashian have a daughter, 5-year-old Dream Renee.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

The video in the media player is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countytrialkim kardashiancourtentertainmentcourt casetrialslawsuitsettlementkardashian familyreality television
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
KARDASHIAN FAMILY
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get married at Italian castle
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala
Jury deliberations to resume in Kardashian/Chyna defamation suit
Corey Gamble defends account of Blac Chyna's alleged attack on Rob
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist leads CHP officers on chase through Echo Park
South LA hit-and-run leaves driver seriously injured, suspect at large
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Officers shoot, kill carjacking suspect in Pacoima
Video: Wild street takeover takes over intersections in South LA
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
Show More
LA County set to administer COVID vaccines to kids under 5
Suspect in custody after hours-long barricade at Commerce hotel
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
ABC7 presents the 2022 Kingdom Day Parade
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
More TOP STORIES News