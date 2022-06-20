Black Chyna, Rob Kardashian settle revenge porn lawsuit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2186650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rob Kardashian lashed out at Blac Chyna Wednesday in a series of tweets and now deleted Instagram posts.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Model Blac Chyna has settled her revenge porn claim against former fiancé Rob Kardashian, prompting a judge Monday to dismiss a panel of prospective jurors who were about to be impaneled to hear the case.Kardashian's lawyers last week unsuccessfully attempted to enforce what they argued was a previous accord in the case and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon said the trial would go forward.Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued last week that no settlement was finalized at the time, but the parties subsequently came to an agreement.No details were divulged on the current resolution of the case.Chyna, now 34, maintained Kardashian, now 35, posted "humiliating and degrading" photos of her in July 2017, the year the two broke up.She filed suit in November 2017.In May, a jury today rejected Chyna's defamation lawsuit against members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan in what was a major victory for the reality TV personalities who were accused of derailing Chyna's unscripted television career.Judge Randolph M. Hammock had ordered in February 2020 that the defamation part of the lawsuit would be severed from the revenge porn case and the two sides agreed to have the defamation case tried first.Chyna's real name is Angela Renee White. She and Kardashian have a daughter, 5-year-old Dream Renee.