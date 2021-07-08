Arts & Entertainment

'Black Widow' is high on female empowerment, emotion and action

By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

'Black Widow' is high on female empowerment, emotion and action

PHILADELPHIA -- Black Widow is finally getting her own standalone Avengers story, and it's hitting theaters and Disney+ on Friday.

The emotion in the movie is matched only by the action.

"The great thing about making this movie is that we didn't have to make it, which is always a good place to start," said Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. "It was daunting in some ways because of that, but it also was really liberating."

The film's release was delayed 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans have been anxiously waiting to watch as Black Widow's back story gets unraveled.

"Right from the beginning, the film has been about what is intimate, and also what is epic," says director Cate Shortland, the first solo female director in the Marvel universe.

In "Black Widow," we meet Natasha's makeshift family, including her sister figure Yelena, played by Florence Pugh.

The two connected as actors and friends.

"On the first day, we were doing these trust exercises and we were both giggling about how silly we felt and that was cool," Pugh said.

There's explosive action, major heart, and bigger laughs.

"I laughed and cried," said Rachel Weisz, who plays the mother figure, Melina.

"I put on that super suit thing and I've never geeked out so much," said David Harbour, who plays the father figure and fallen superhero.

It's a cast of Marvel super fans, all wanting this deep dive into Natasha's past as much as we do.

"It was exciting for me as both a fan and actor," said OT Fagbenle. "She's very mysterious and so I think that elicits a lot of interest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentmarveldisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 165% increase in new COVID-19 cases
Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot
South LA fireworks blast: Evacuated residents waiting to return home
Bear family enjoys Fourth of July dip in Angeles National Forest
Guaranteed income: Long Beach announces plan to launch test program
Show More
Bear pulls cyclist out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Nearly $1.2 billion in marijuana seized in largest LA County bust
Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended 7 days by MLB
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
More TOP STORIES News