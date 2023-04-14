Blink-182's original members to reunite for Coachella 2023 performance

The original members of Blink-182 - Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge - will reunite to perform at Coachella.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Blink-182 will be reuniting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In a surprise announcement, the band was added to the festival's Friday lineup.

Tom DeLonge made the announcement on social media, saying the band will perform at the Sahara stage.

The performance will be the first time the band's original members - Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and DeLonge - will be on stage together since DeLonge left the band in 2015.

The band is scheduled to perform from 6:45 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.