Blue lights take over Pennsylvania community after 2-year-old dies unexpectedly

Family members say that on Friday, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will also light up blue for Benny.

BROOMALL, Penn. -- A family from Broomall, Pennsylvania is grieving an unimaginable loss after their 2-year-old son passed away.

"No human is that beautiful, and that loving, there's no way. There's no words to describe it, Benny was an earth angel," said Benny Petransky's aunt, Julianne Petransky.

Family members tell our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia, that Benny passed away last Thursday unexpectedly in his parents' bed when they were unable to wake him.

The loss is even more devastating because family members say there were no indications Benny was anything other than a happy and healthy boy.

"We just know that they did find an infection in his stomach and it went to his brain, and again, we don't know what that virus was. But whatever it was, it got him and took him fast," said another aunt, Hailey Petransky-Lynch.

Looking for ways to cope and support Benny's parents, Eric and Natalie, his family came up with a hashtag: #BennysBlueLights.

"Let's light up blue for Benny. That way, Eric and Natalie, when they're just walking around, can see that there are others grieving not for us but with us," said Julianne Petransky.

The idea quickly spread across Delaware County. Homes and businesses across the community are hanging blue lights, switching out light bulbs on porches, and putting lights in yards for the little boy.

The blue lights are a nod to Benny's blue eyes.

The family has been inundated with floral arrangements, messages, and other displays of love and support.

Nicole Gallo and Krissy Flynn work with Benny's father. They organized a meal train to provide food for the family for several weeks. The effort has also raised more than $100,000.

"Now you can breathe and not have to worry about rushing back to work, so you can spend time with Natalie and Ari and just try to process this," said Krissy Flynn of West Chester.

It's a process family members know will take time, but they're grateful for the support they've received, from near and far, along the way.

"This is one of the darkest times we've ever experienced. The community has made it a little bit more brighter," said Hailey Petransky-Lynch.

Family members say Benny will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Family members also say they've been informed that on Friday, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will also light up blue for Benny.