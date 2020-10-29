Firefighters continue to make progress against Blue Ridge Fire after achieving 30% containment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7433950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 10 homes have been damaged in the blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon near the Green River Golf Club and the 91 Freeway.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Thursday continued to make progress against the Blue Ridge Fire, which was 30% contained after officials lifted evacuation orders that affected thousands of residents in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills.In a statement, Cal Fire said the spread of the flames had slowed due to a decrease in winds and an uptick in humidity in the fire zone.Crews planned to monitor the fire line throughout the morning, mopping up hot spots and focusing on perimeter control, the agency said.High winds, which had grounded firefighting aircraft on Monday, were much less of a factor on Wednesday."The winds we've had today were very calm,'' said Firefighter Edwin Zuniga, a Cal Fire spokesman. "I haven't seen a big push. It's a light breeze, but nothing significant."Full containment of the blaze is expected on Nov. 10, according to officials.Traffic was being allowed on the 91 Freeway connectors to the Corona Freeway, a Caltrans spokesperson said. State Route 142 from Chino Hills Parkway to Portola Parkway reopened late Wednesday afternoon.The estimation of burned acreage was lowered Tuesday night from about 15,200, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Steve Concialdi.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.