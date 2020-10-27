Blue Ridge Fire evacuation map for Orange County area

Blue Ridge Fire evacuation map

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on the Blue Ridge Fire.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6415827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you find yourself in the vicinity of a wildfire, the air could get smoky very quickly depending on the wind direction and speed. Check out these tips from AccuWeather to help protect your eyes when there's wildfire smoke in the air.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that rapidly spread is threatening homes, triggering thousands of mandatory evacuations in Yorba Linda. Chino Hills and Brea.See below for a map of evacuation zones andEvacuation orders were issued for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon including Bryant Ranch Elementary school, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.The Hidden Hills neighborhood of Yorba Linda was also added to the evacuations."Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately," the OCSD tweeted.The sheriff's department estimated about 4,000 properties, with 10,000 people, were evacuated in Yorba Linda, but OCFA officials did not say how many homes were under mandatory evacuation.The Brea Police Department alerted residents at about 9 p.m. to a mandatory evacuation order for people in the areas of Hollydale and Olinda Village in Carbon Canyon. Residents are asked to leave westbound on Carbon Canyon. A voluntary order was in place for the communities of Brea Hills and Olinda Ranch.Chino Valley Fire officials Monday night issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Carbon Canyon, from the county line to Summit Ranch on both the west and east sides of Carbon Canyon Road. The area includes Sleepy Hollow, Oak Tree Downs, Pine Valley Estates, Western Hills and Summit Ranch on the west, and Sleepy Hollow, Valley Springs/Western Hills Oaks, Carriage Hills and Old Carbon Canyon Road on the east.At about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents in an area of Diamond Bar, bordered by Grand Avenue to the north, Diamond Bar Boulevard to the west, the Los Angeles/Orange county line to the south and the Los Angeles/San Bernardino county line to the east.An evacuation warning was issued about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday for residents in the Butterfield Ranch, west of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue to 71 Freeway.Around noon on Tuesday, an evacuation warning was issued in Yorba Linda for homes north of Fairmont Boulevard, east of Quarterhorse Drive and west of Shadow Oak Drive.There are no evacuation orders or warnings for Corona, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.The county's Emergency Operations Center Hotline phone number is (714) 628-7085.