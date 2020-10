Blue Ridge Fire is 16% contained after burning more than 14,000 acres in Yorba Linda area, officials say

EMBED >More News Videos The Blue Ridge Fire has burned at least 15,200 acres and continues to threaten homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters have achieved 16% containment of the wind-driven Blue Ridge Fire, which has burned 14,334 and prompted the evacuation of thousands of homes in Yorba Linda, Chino Hills and Brea, authorities said Wednesday.Seven homes have been damaged and one has been destroyed in the blaze, which erupted shortly before 1 p.m. Monday near the Green River Golf Club and the 91 Freeway. Officials previously said 10 homes were damaged.Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 6,000 homes in Chino Hills, 2,500 in Yorba Linda and 276 in Brea.Flames from two spot fires that jumped the 71 Freeway on Tuesday were quickly extinguished, said Capt. Jason Fairchild of the Orange County Fire Authority, one of several agencies assigned to the Blue Ridge Fire. The freeway remained partially closed to traffic on Wednesday morning.The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region, particularly in Orange County have spread rapidly and some areas were seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Low humidity only added to the hazardous conditions.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Full containment is expected on Nov. 10, officials said.A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The grant will assist local and state agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.