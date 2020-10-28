Blue Ridge Fire

Blue Ridge Fire is 16% contained after burning more than 14,000 acres in Yorba Linda area, officials say

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters have achieved 16% containment of the wind-driven Blue Ridge Fire, which has burned 14,334 and prompted the evacuation of thousands of homes in Yorba Linda, Chino Hills and Brea, authorities said Wednesday.

Seven homes have been damaged and one has been destroyed in the blaze, which erupted shortly before 1 p.m. Monday near the Green River Golf Club and the 91 Freeway. Officials previously said 10 homes were damaged.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 6,000 homes in Chino Hills, 2,500 in Yorba Linda and 276 in Brea.
EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Ridge Fire has burned at least 15,200 acres and continues to threaten homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.


Flames from two spot fires that jumped the 71 Freeway on Tuesday were quickly extinguished, said Capt. Jason Fairchild of the Orange County Fire Authority, one of several agencies assigned to the Blue Ridge Fire. The freeway remained partially closed to traffic on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region, particularly in Orange County have spread rapidly and some areas were seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Low humidity only added to the hazardous conditions.

MORE: Family's treasured memento of late son spared from Blue Ridge Fire
EMBED More News Videos

The memento they prayed for is a portrait of a cemetery, where they buried their baby boy who died just 24 hours after being born 20 years ago. That painting was spared from the wildfire.


The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Full containment is expected on Nov. 10, officials said.

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The grant will assist local and state agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.

MORE: Latest on Silverado Fire burning near Irvine
EMBED More News Videos

More than 70,000 Orange County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a wind-whipped wildfire that severely injured two firefighters continued to rage Tuesday at 5% containment.



EMBED More News Videos

A blaze known as the Green Fire is burning at least 200 acres in the Corona area and advancing toward homes in Yorba Linda, fire officials say.



RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yorba lindacoronachino hillsorange countywindcalifornia wildfiresevacuationbrush firewildfireblue ridge fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLUE RIDGE FIRE
10 Yorba Linda homes damaged in massive Blue Ridge Fire
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
Family's treasured memento of late son spared from Blue Ridge Fire
MAP: Blue Ridge Fire evacuation zones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Dodgers' Justin Turner tests positive for COVID-19
LA County considers 'COVID-recovery surcharge'
Crews continue to battle 13K-acre blaze near Irvine as some residents return home
Angelenos set off fireworks, celebrate in streets after Dodgers win World Series
Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
Show More
Tennessee school bus driver and 7-year-old girl killed in crash
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
'Don't shoot my son' Mom said she pleaded with police not to kill him
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
More TOP STORIES News