Santa Cruz Island Dive Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, teacher from Fremont among victims on Conception

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Several victims of a boat fire that occurred near the Santa Cruz Islands in Southern California have been identified as Northern California residents. From Santa Cruz to Fremont, cities all over the Bay Area are mourning their loss.Here is what we know so far:Tight embraces, tears and flowers went through the doors of Pacific Collegiate School in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning."I expect today is going to be a difficult day," Maria Reitano, Head of School, said. "I think young people in particular have a variety of ways of responding to crisis situations. So we're prepared for whatever they bring to school this morning."Reitano confirmed to ABC7 News that students from her school were on board the 75-foot Conception. The scuba diving vessel erupted into flames and went down about 20 yards off of Santa Cruz Island.Administrators have not confirmed if the students were among those killed in the fire."Completely engulfed boat. We're not going to make an attempt with our pumps to put it out. Main objective is to look for victims," the mayday call said.Pacific Collegiate has called in crisis support counselors for students. The entire school has around 545 students in grades 7 through 12."We're a small school," Reitano said. "We're very tight knit. I anticipate that everyone in our school community, students, staff, families...will be deeply affected."When asked exactly how many students and parents were on board the Conception, Reitano said, "I'm really not at liberty to respond to those kinds of questions until we hear from authorities on what's going on."Others in the community are also waiting to hear updates about Santa Cruz dive instructor Kristy Finstad. According to social media posts from her brother, Finstad was leading the dive on Conception. In an updated post on Facebook Tuesday morning, her brother said, "No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord."Brett Harmeling, speaking in Houston, said this about his sister Kristy Finstad, the Santa Cruz diver who was leading a group of divers aboard, Conception."My sister was one of the most skilled and intuitive, vibrant, loving, compassionate, women that I ever met in my life. She had a skill set that many don't have, survival skill set. And I know that-- what happened-- if there was even a one percent window of opportunity for her to make it out, that she would have somehow made that opportunity a reality."Finstad also worked for the City of Santa Cruz from 2005 to 2015."She did watershed conservation and was always described as an incredible asset to the team," said Mayor Martine Watkins.The head of Pacific Collegiate School confirmed that her students were on board Conception.According to the Fremont Union High School district, a teacher from American High School in Fremont, Raymond Scott Chan and his daughter were also among the victims on the boat.Sunnyvale's Pacific Scuba Divers is only one of three dive shops in the South Bay. Charles McKinven, the manager of the store knew Chan."He was here on a regular basis, renting equipment, filling up his tanks, things like that. Talking about diving and he'd frequent the boats down in the channel the islands on a regular basis."Like everyone Mckinven was shocked. It was, he says, like a freak accident a diver would never imagine happening."Most divers are aware of the risks of diving and it all has to do with decompression issues and not holding your breath and things like that." Mckinven added, "Typically it involves a single individual. To hear about 30 plus divers at one time on a boat. I don't think I've ever heard about something like that happening in California or the States."Five victims have been confirmed to be from Stockton-- one of which has been identified as Angela Rose Quitasol."She was a cool person. I did not know she was so loved in this school," said Christine Block, who has a granddaughter on campus."She was good. She was kind. A good teacher," added Jack.Quitasol's story is one of five from yesterday morning's fire, and all from the same family. Two of her sisters, Evanmichel Solano Quitasol and NicoleStorm Quitasol, worked locally as nurses.They perished along with their father, Michel Storm Quitasol, and stepmother, Fernisa Sison. These losses now reverberate through the region."You can never imagine it would be this close and hit our community. It is unimaginable," said Christine.Yet, very real and difficult to process for 11-year-old Nonaya Kelley who remembers Angela Quitasol with such warmth."She was fun and cracked funny jokes and at unity day she was dancing with us in the cafeteria."In a statement, the Lincoln Unified School District said that Angela had worked at the school for four years. Angela had been a student in the district.Lisa Fiedler, an avid diver from Mill Valley, is also believed to be one of the victims of the boat fire, according to her mother Nancy.Lisa was on the trip solo.She was 52-years-old.