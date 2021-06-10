water rescue

Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam

EMBED <>More Videos

Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over a Texas dam

AUSTIN, Texas -- Boaters in central Texas came dangerously close from tipping over a dam.

It was an ordeal that played out Thursday afternoon with just tweets from emergency officials, but later made real when they posted the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.

The tweets came from Austin-Travis County EMS which serves the Texas capital region.

The first tweet of the incident described 911 calls reporting a boat "up against the dam" and callers adding that it "looks like it's going to go over the dam."



A follow up tweet about eight minutes later described what was happening to help the helpless boaters.



"Boat has been attached to another boat in the area by rope. Life vests are being lowered down to 4 occupants. Boat is partially over top of the dam. [Helicopter EMS] has been assigned. Extrication planning underway," the second tweet in a very descriptive thread stated.

Thirteen minutes later, it appeared the boaters were safe.



"Boat & occupants have been pulled off the dam & in to open water by the @Austin_Police lake patrol boat. No occupants are requesting #ATCEMS," the tweet said.

Then, with the danger no longer present, the Twitter feed showed how close the boaters came to a possibly life-threatening fall. The photo followed a quick video showing one boat towing the vessel in danger.



The photo of the rescue, in particular, has gotten a healthy amount of interactions on Twitter.

"Scary!!" one user replied.

It wasn't immediately known how the boaters drifted that close to danger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinboatstexas newswater rescuetwitter
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Deputy died a 'true hero' saving lives of swimmers
14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach
Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning in NC river
TOP STORIES
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
'It's been a rough year' - CA vaccine lottery winner speaks out
Long Beach has vaccinated 99% of seniors, mayor says
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
8 ways to save water as CA faces worst drought in decades
Illegal fireworks destroy home in Pasadena
12 LAUSD seniors achieve perfect attendance from 1st through 12th grade
Show More
Vigil honors mother of 5 who was killed in Palmdale hit-and-run
Lawsuit: Cop causes pregnant woman's car to flip over using PIT maneuver
CA appeals ruling overturning assault weapons ban
Universal CityWalk to launch pop-up COVID vaccination clinic Thursday
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
More TOP STORIES News