Woman rescued from rushing LA River after spring thunderstorm brings heavy rain

A woman who was rescued from the L.A. River flood control channel is now recovering. Firefighters hoisted her to safety in Studio City.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California was hit with rain, thunderstorms and even hail over the weekend, and the wet weather became the backdrop of a daring water rescue.

Firefighters rescued a 35-year-old woman who was swept away in the swift moving waters of the Los Angeles River. The rescue unfolded around 5 p.m. Sunday in Studio City and was caught on video.

Crews first threw her a flotation device, but she moved downstream where the water knocked her over. Firefighters then dropped a ladder, which she clung onto.

She was briefly swept away again before a LAFD helicopter crew hoisted her to safety.

Firefighters say the woman suffered minor injuries and hypothermia.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for central Los Angeles County, and large chunks of hail fell in areas like Alhambra and near West Covina.

The rescue was just one of the scenes that played out across the region Sunday. Many people were caught off guard by the sudden downpours and blasts of hail in some areas.

Some said they'd never seen a storm quite like it.

"I've been living in Arcadia my whole life, I've never seen anything like it," said Nick Nicoli.