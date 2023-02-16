New bodycam footage released of gunfight with career criminal who killed Riverside deputy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released dramatic new body camera footage of a deadly shootout with a suspect just hours after he killed a deputy in Jurupa Valley.

The footage shows deputies' point of view as they unleash a hail of gunfire at the suspect at the end of a chase on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

Investigators say William Shae Amador McKay, described as a career criminal wanted on an active warrant, fatally shot Deputy Isaiah Cordero during a traffic stop the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2002.

Later that afternoon, McKay was spotted in Beaumont and he fled, launching a chase that wound along the 15 and 60 freeways. A massive convoy of law enforcement vehicles followed McKay on the 15, deploying spike strips and engaging him in a PIT maneuver before his pickup truck finally lost control and ended up on the embankment, pinned by a SWAT bearcat vehicle.

Officials say McKay fired at deputies and a gunfight ensued. Body camera video shows multiple deputies shooting rounds at McKay's pickup truck until word got out to hold their fire.

SWAT officers eventually approached the pickup and were able to determine that McKay was dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered that was described as a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with no serial number.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco describes McKay as a 44-year-old career criminal with a record that included kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder and involvement in an incident in which a CHP K9 was stabbed. He was out on bail but wanted on an active warrant when Deputy Cordero tried to pull him over in a traffic stop.

Cordero, 32, had been with the department since 2014, but had only completed his motorcycle enforcement training - his dream job - a few months before the shooting.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty Dec. 29, 2022.

Per standard procedure, an investigation into the deputy-involved shooting remains ongoing under the lead of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The department's entire briefing on the incident can be viewed here.